August to close, September to open on gorgeous note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To say August, 2022 has been an eventful one would be a healthy understatement, and Monday carried on that trend.

The Stateline saw not one, but two additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms Monday, and while much of the area found itself under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for a second straight day, it could have been worse. A think cloud deck lingered through most of the afternoon, which prohibited a third, more explosive round of storms from developing.

Nonetheless, another 0.30″ of rain came down in Rockford, bringing the (likely final) tally for August to 8.88″. Barring any shocking developments, the month will close as the seventh wettest August on record, dating back to 1905.

It’d be a miracle to see another drop of rain in August’s final two days, as high pressure is to settle in for a lengthy visit. That means bright sunshine is to be expected from start to finish both Tuesday and Wednesday. A healthy northwesterly breeze Thursday will keep temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°, while a more westerly wind Wednesday will allow temperatures to reach the middle 80s. Humidity is not to be a factor either day.

Sunshine is to dominate Tuesday, with northwesterly winds keeping temperatures and humidity levels in extremely comfortable territory. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday's to be no different, as sunshine is to prevail once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s to dominate for at least the first two days of September, and all signs point to dry conditions persisting through Labor Day Weekend.

Weather's set to be nothing short of perfect for the remainder of the workweek, and likely beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There remain strong signs of warmer temperatures staging a return by Labor Day Weekend. Model trends continue to depict a lengthy stretch of temperatures in the middle and upper 80s straight through the first week of September, and a few 90° days are not out of the question either. More noteworthy, perhaps, is that we don’t have any rain in the forecast for the next ten days, aside for perhaps an overnight sprinkle Friday.

