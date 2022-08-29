Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte but at a higher price

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.(Starbucks)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite fall beverage returns to Starbucks this week, but even coffee is not immune to inflation.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available Tuesday, but be ready to pay a little more for it.

Depending on the location, the grande-sized hot PSL will cost customers between $5.45 and $5.95, about a 4% increase compared to last year.

Starbucks and other chains have increased menu prices gradually over the past year due to inflation.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Macchiato and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are also returning for fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday’s turnout beats the previous record of 140 bikes, sets in 2021.
4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout
Photo of Evolve Dance Company
Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops
A second round of storms may develop right overhead around midday Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Storms a good bet Monday, some potentially strong or severe
Guilford kicks off the season against Belvidere.
NIC-10 takes center stage on Saturday to conclude first week of high school football
Attendees can also try an infinity run, challenging runners to complete as many laps of the...
Tough Mudder USA brings obstacle course to Rockford

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
Officers found the suspect and pulled him over on the roadway, but he attempted to run. He was...
81-year-old woman beaten to death by relative at assisted living facility, police say
A community mourns a year after East High student Mason Hada was killed by a drunk driver.
Family remembers 16-year-old Rockford teen killed by drunk driver