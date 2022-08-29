Saints waive Harlem alum Joshua Black

NEW ORLEANS (WIFR) - With three preseason games in the books, the New Orleans Saints along with the rest of the NFL are beginning to trim down to a 53-man roster.

On Sunday the Saints waived six players including Harlem grad Joshua Black who had agreed to terms with the team last May. Black went undrafted earlier this year and before heading south, the former Huskie began his NFL time at the Chicago Bears rookie minicamp before going to the Saints.

Black graduated from Harlem in 2016 and spent seasons as a defensive lineman at Syracuse. In 2021, Black started all 12 games at defensive tackle and tallied 35 total tackles along with seven tackles for loss.

