Saints waive Harlem alum Joshua Black

Black went undrafted this spring after playing six seasons at Syracuse
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WIFR) - With three preseason games in the books, the New Orleans Saints along with the rest of the NFL are beginning to trim down to a 53-man roster.

On Sunday the Saints waived six players including Harlem grad Joshua Black who had agreed to terms with the team last May. Black went undrafted earlier this year and before heading south, the former Huskie began his NFL time at the Chicago Bears rookie minicamp before going to the Saints.

Black graduated from Harlem in 2016 and spent seasons as a defensive lineman at Syracuse. In 2021, Black started all 12 games at defensive tackle and tallied 35 total tackles along with seven tackles for loss.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning vehicle crash Saturday leads to a house fire near Andrews Park on the city’s...
Two-vehicle crash leads to house fire in Rockford
Shedd Aquarium
Shedd Aquarium offering free admission
Watch the Football Frenzy every Friday night during high school football season on the 23 News...
Football Frenzy - Week 1 Recap
‘Tough Mudder’ event calls for travel advisories this weekend in Rockford
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
One person hit by car on Rockford’s west side

Latest News

Guilford kicks off the season against Belvidere.
NIC-10 takes center stage on Saturday to conclude first week of high school football
Watch the Football Frenzy every Friday night during high school football season on the 23 News...
Football Frenzy - Week 1 Recap
Dakota volleyball holds off Oregon’s 11-point rally to take non-conference win
Dakota volleyball holds off Oregon’s 11-point rally to take non-conference win
Guilford continues its preparations for the upcoming football season.
Guilford focused on improving week-to-week