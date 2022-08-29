Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night

Three juvenile males face charges related to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
By Jordan Lindvall
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street.

Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.

A 13-year-old boy from Rockford is also facing Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer. The names of the suspects have not been released.

