Opioid Response Team takes steps to crack down on overdoses in Winnebago County.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2018, the Winnebago County Opioid Response Team set a goal of reducing the number of overdose deaths by 33% by the year of 2021. Since then, the average overdose deaths per month has risen from 12 to 16.

“The most overdose cases that we see were a combination of cocaine, fentanyl and heroin. We also have to take into account that this year alone we have seen six cases of xylazine; xylazine is an animal tranquilizer,” said county coroner Jennifer Muraski.

In fairness, the team’s job is getting harder.

With drugs like fentanyl becoming ubiquitous across the nation, and new drugs like xylazine making street drugs even more threatening, county leaders stressed the importance of Narcan availability and training.

“The department has trained 28 opioid overdose survivors and their families,” Brian Park, Rockford Fire Department’s EMS coordinator, told 23 News.

The sheriff’s office also does Narcan training in its jails, with more than 15,000 inmates involved.

“So when they come out they have access to kits that will provide them the necessary means to survive,” said sheriff Gary Caruana.

These training sessions are undergone so that if released inmates find themselves in a situation where someone is overdosing, they know what to do with the Narcan kit. Brian Park with Rockford Fire says 10 kits have been used this year while waiting for EMS to show up. He says that’s 10 lives saved.

The county’s public health administrator, Dr. Sandra Martell says we must go beyond the obvious risk groups, holding training sessions everywhere and making it available in any first aid kit.

“This is easy, this is simple, every single one of us can learn how to do this and safely administer and potentially save a life,” she said.

The sheriff’s department confirmed the Narcan vending machines will be installed in the county justice center in the next week or two. On Wednesday, in honor of International Opioid Awareness Day, the Rockford bridges will light up purple.

