Ogle County public health administrator to step down

(Ogle County Health Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County recently posted that it is looking for a public health administrator.

Kyle Auman announced last week that he is leaving his position as Ogle County Health Department administrator. He told staff in the department that he’s been thinking about this for a while. He has no final date; he says he wants to help with the transition.

The OCHD shared about the position via Facebook:

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of First Midwest Group
$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
Police disrupt burglary in Rockford Sunday night
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
A community mourns a year after East High student Mason Hada was killed by a drunk driver.
Family remembers Rockford teen killed by drunk driver
Photo courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes
Rockford bakery offers free cake as part of birthday celebration

Latest News

Handgun
Teen arrested in DeKalb used ankle bracelet as holster for handgun
Traffic cones
Replacements on New Milford sidewalks begin Sept. 6
Fatal crash
Indiana truck driver dies in crash along I-88 in Whiteside County
Road construction
I-39 bridge work scheduled over Blackhawk Road in Rockford
Keeping Northern Illinois Beautiful partners with Goodwill Industries for their annual clothing...
KNIB recycling center hosts clothing drive to reduce waste