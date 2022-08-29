Ogle County public health administrator set to resign

(Ogle County Health Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County recently posted that it is looking for a public health administrator.

Kyle Auman announced last week that he is leaving his position as Ogle County Health Department administrator. He told staff in the department that he’s been thinking about this for a while. He has no final date; he says he wants to help with the transition.

The OCHD shared about the position via Facebook:

