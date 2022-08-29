Meet Mercyhealth’s new supply chain vice president

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) Mercyhealth announced Friday that Amy Whitaker, RN, BSN, will take over the role of vice president of supply chain.

Whitaker steps into the role after a similar position at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, where she was tasked with improving clinical outcomes and driving savings for the health system.

A staff nurse for 14 years, Whitaker is passionate about caring for patients and keeping them at the forefront of all business decisions. She’s also served at Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and at Charlotte, N.C.-based Premier.

“I was originally drawn to Mercyhealth’s mission, vision and values, as they align with me,” she said. “Once I had the pleasure of meeting so many partners within Mercyhealth, I knew Mercyhealth was the perfect fit for me. It is apparent that Mercyhealth partners treat each other like family while striving for excellence. I’m very excited to become a part of such an extraordinary health system.”

