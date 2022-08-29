Man sentenced in murder of deputy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Monday for the March 2019 murder of a McHenry County deputy.

Floyd E. Brown appeared in federal court for sentencing Monday after being found guilty earlier this year on eight counts in connection with the murder of Jacob Keltner.

Keltner was killed during an attempt to serve Brown with a warrant at a Rockford, Ill. motel.

