ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Floyd E. Brown receives a 55-year prison sentence Monday for the March 2019 murder of a McHenry County deputy.

Brown was found guilty earlier this year in federal court.

U.S. Marshall Special Deputy Jacob Keltner was shot as he and other officers attempted to serve Brown with a warrant at a Rockford hotel.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.