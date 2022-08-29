Local artists get ready to showcase their talents at first of it’s kind event in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit residents, get ready to check out unique artwork and move those feet to some catchy beats.

Deviate Beloit is a first-of-its-kind high-energy interactive night set for October 15 at the Ironworks Campus Spine in downtown Beloit. This one-night, 21 and over event will showcase locals in an eclectic and electric atmosphere.

Tyrone Garrett is an up-and-coming hip-hop artist from Rockford, who discovered a passion for music in high school and college when he first began to sing. “My purpose is to try and give hope to somebody else who is going through something,” said Garrett

He says he pulls from his life experiences and others around him to create an intimate feel with listeners, but the world around him is his main source of inspiration. “Just having a late night drive or even in the morning, and just seeing the sun or the moon its something that I really draw inspiration from,” said Garrett.

Tyrone currently performs at Stateline Church in Rockford, but soon he’ll be able to showcase his talents to his biggest audience yet. Garrett is one of several local artists invited to take part in the first-of-its-kind “Deviate” event at the historic Ironworks campus in Beloit. Tyrone says the pandemic made it hard for him to book shows, but this October event is the perfect way to reach his goal of spreading his music to as many people as he can.

“You know we’re amongst actual artists who do sculptures, who paint,” said Garrett. “And I feel like my part in that, my music, can really resonate with that because I paint pictures too through my words.”

“We’re looking for something a little bit edgier,” said Deviate Director of Entertainment Ryan Hickey. “We’re looking for people who have a little bit different vision. It’s not your typical kind of arts and crafts fair.”

Hickey has been working on this project since the fall of 2019. He says his passion for music and his purpose to push others to be different is the motivation behind this unique event. “That’s the thing that excites me the most is that impression and feeling people will get when they come in there.”

Tickets are now on sale for Deviate Beloit, which starts at 6 p.m. on October 15. You can get your $10 tickets and check out the local artists performing by heading to the event’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.