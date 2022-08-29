Juvenile arrested, hospitalized in Sterling for school threat

School threats
School threats(Source: Pixabay/MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and staff remain safe Monday after Sterling and Rock Falls police investigated a threat made over the weekend.

A juvenile student was taken to CGH Medical Center Sunday for a mental health evaluation after sending a threat to another student via social media.

Just after 9:30 p.m., both Sterling and Rock Falls police departments investigated the possible school threat. Sterling police were able to locate the juvenile suspect and their parents, who cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators said the suspect did not have access to any of the weapons mentioned in the threat, and subsequently determined there was no immediate concern to any schools in either Sterling or Rock Falls

The suspect has since been detained for disorderly conduct/threat to a school, which is a class 4 felony.

Police will continue to investigate any school threats in a serious manner.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
A second round of storms may develop right overhead around midday Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Storms a good bet Monday, some potentially strong or severe
Saturday’s turnout beats the previous record of 140 bikes, sets in 2021.
4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout
Photo of Evolve Dance Company
Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops
Guilford kicks off the season against Belvidere.
NIC-10 takes center stage on Saturday to conclude first week of high school football

Latest News

Amy Whitaker has experience as a staff nurse and supply chain director at other hospitals.
Meet Mercyhealth’s new supply chain vice president
A boil order remains in effect for residents until further notice.
Boil order remains in place for Davis Junction residents
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night
A community mourns a year after East High student Mason Hada was killed by a drunk driver.
Family remembers 16-year-old Rockford teen killed by drunk driver