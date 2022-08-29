FIRST ALERT: Storms a good bet Monday, some potentially strong or severe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a gorgeous start to the weekend, things quickly took a turn for the more stormy Sunday, thanks to the return of a much warmer, humid pattern to the Stateline.

Temperatures Sunday surged into the middle and upper 80s as dew points rose into the lower and middle 70s, giving the air a much more tropical feel. It’s little wonder that an upper level disturbance was able to allow a cluster of showers and thunderstorms explosively develop in such an environment. Severe thunderstorm watches were issued early in the afternoon, and warnings were quick to follow.

Reports of damage from Sunday’s storms were scattered, at best, generally confined to a few small trees down in spots. Fortunately, the Stateline got a break in that respect. We did not, however, escape more healthy rainfall. Sunday’s rain brings Rockford’s monthly tally to 8.58″, good for the eighth wettest August since 1905.

We're now well into the Top 10 wettest Augusts on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not one, but two more chances for showers and storms stand in front of us over the next 24 hours, the first of which potentially arriving toward dawn. A cluster of storms is to develop well to our northwest overnight, and many high resolution model forecasts bring that cluster into southern Wisconsin during the predawn hours. Will they make it across the border? That remains to be seen, as model solutions differ somewhat. Should storms reach the Stateline, it’d be in the 5:00 to 9:00am window. Thankfully, the severe threat with these appears to be quite low.

A few storms may sneak into the area early Monday, though the best chances appear to be north of the Wisconsin border. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms may sneak into our area in the opening stages of Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A break in the action is likely in the mid to late morning hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A break is to follow in the late morning hours, but rest assured it’s to be a brief one. The atmosphere Monday’s expected to be every bit as warm and humid as it was Sunday, meaning another cluster of showers and storms is a good bet to develop anytime around or shortly after midday. Where, exactly, the storms develop is still not set in stone, but it’s fair to expect them to develop either right overhead of very close by.

A second round of storms may develop right overhead around midday Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once storms do fire, they’ll intensify quickly as they are pushed southeastward by a cold front during the afternoon.

Storms should really start to blossom in the afternoon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most, if not all of the storm activity will be out of our area by late in the afternoon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Given the sheer energy present in the atmosphere, it won’t take much for these storms to become severe, and to do so rapidly. The latest Storm Prediction Center outlook places the vast majority of the Stateline in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. Gusty winds are to be, by far, and without a doubt, the main severe weather risk. Right now, the thought is that the greatest risk for severe thunderstorms lies JUST southeast of our immediate area, but it’s WAY too close for us to let our guard down.

Most of the area is again under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High pressure is then to pay us a visit beginning Monday night, allowing skies to clear, temperatures to cool, and humidity to drop. Sunshine is due in Tuesday, and with northwesterly winds returning, temperatures are ticketed for the much more comfortable lower 80s we had grown so accustomed to last week.

Sunshine will be in firm control Tuesday to go along with gorgeous temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Current projections suggest we’ll stay in the lower 80s through at least Thursday with sunshine each day. Warming is to begin as we kick off Labor Day Weekend, with potentially some real heat for the weekend and the holiday themselves. A 90° temperature or two appears to be possible Saturday through Monday. The early read is also that the entire holiday weekend will be dry.

