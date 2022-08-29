Boil order remains in place for Davis Junction residents

A boil order remains in effect for residents until further notice.
A boil order remains in effect for residents until further notice.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WIFR) - A boil order remains in effect Monday for residents in Davis Junction.

Water samples were sent Friday for testing after the village announced the order via Facebook.

Village president Rick Wurm said that the first of two tests has come back clear but the boil order will remain in effect until the second test returns with clear results, as required by the state of Illinois.

Any village residents who have noticed pooled water or other abnormal areas should call 815-645-8000.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday’s turnout beats the previous record of 140 bikes, sets in 2021.
4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout
Photo of Evolve Dance Company
Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops
A second round of storms may develop right overhead around midday Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Storms a good bet Monday, some potentially strong or severe
Guilford kicks off the season against Belvidere.
NIC-10 takes center stage on Saturday to conclude first week of high school football
Attendees can also try an infinity run, challenging runners to complete as many laps of the...
Tough Mudder USA brings obstacle course to Rockford

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night
A community mourns a year after East High student Mason Hada was killed by a drunk driver.
Family remembers 16-year-old Rockford teen killed by drunk driver
Two more chances for showers and thunderstorms still lie ahead of us Monday.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 8/28/2022
Saints waive Harlem alum Joshua Black
Saints waive Harlem alum Joshua Black