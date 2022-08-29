Boil order remains in place for Davis Junction residents

DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WIFR) - A boil order remains in effect Monday for residents in Davis Junction.

Water samples were sent Friday for testing after the village announced the order via Facebook.

Village president Rick Wurm said that the first of two tests has come back clear but the boil order will remain in effect until the second test returns with clear results, as required by the state of Illinois.

Any village residents who have noticed pooled water or other abnormal areas should call 815-645-8000.

