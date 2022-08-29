Baseball card sells for more than $12 million at auction

DALLAS, Texas (WIFR) - In his entire career, Hall of Fame baseball player Mickey Mantle earned a little more than $1 million. But a rookie baseball card of the former Yankee great sells for a whole lot more than that.

According to Heritage Auctions, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for $12.6 million. That’s not only a record for the most ever paid for any sports item, card or memorabilia, but it shatters the previous record of $7.25 million set earlier this month for a 1909 tobacco card of Hall of Fame Pirates infielder Honus Wagner.

Mantle spent his entire career with the New York Yankees from 1951 to 1968, where he was a seven-time World Series champion. He died in 1995.

