7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation

People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich, German police said Sunday.

The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 440-pound statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening, police said. People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.

It wasn’t clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
A second round of storms may develop right overhead around midday Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Storms a good bet Monday, some potentially strong or severe
Saturday’s turnout beats the previous record of 140 bikes, sets in 2021.
4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout
Photo of Evolve Dance Company
Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops
Guilford kicks off the season against Belvidere.
NIC-10 takes center stage on Saturday to conclude first week of high school football

Latest News

Ogle County public health administrator set to resign
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
FILE - The White House said Biden on Monday spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led...
Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary
Rockford hip-hop performer Tyrone Garrett is one of dozens of local artists ready to showcase...
Local artists get ready to showcase their talents at first of it’s kind event in Beloit