$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses.

Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.

After production at the site ceased, First Midwest Group started a dramatic makeover which included the demolition of over 250,000 square feet of the industrial burner and fabrication space, preservation of an iconic front entry on Harrison Ave., and restoration of the southern building of 230,000 square feet that includes a spur track.

Now, the building’s 110,000 square feet of office and industrial space on the north end is available for lease.

The brick wall that defined the western wall of the building along Kishwaukee Avenue, along with its historic clock tower was preserved to offer future generations a glimpse at the time period this site was industrialized.

In mid-July First Midwest Group closed on a sale of the southern building and adjoining land to Viking Chemical Co., a third-generation Rockford family-owned company.

The building offered exactly what Viking was looking for, a place to consolidate some operations under one roof with room for growth.

“When this property becomes fully operational it will allow Viking to expand the business and enhance service to Rockford and the Midwest region,” said Marc Whitcher, President of Viking. “Viking Chemical Co. has been an active part of the city of Rockford since it was founded by David Whitcher in 1957. Now managed by the third generation of the Whitcher family, Viking is pleased to have the opportunity to expand in Rockford and to participate with First Midwest Group in rehabilitating this part of Rockford’s industrial past.”

Sunil Puri, founder and president of First Midwest Group, shared that he “was excited to see a third generation of family members return to call Rockford their home and to be part of a plan that allowed for Viking and its employees to remain in Rockford.”

He also expressed his hope that “this would send a message to the families and business owners of Rockford that we can be proud of our industrial past, and with commitment, we can expand jobs and businesses here.”

Puri encourages developers to join him in investing in Rockford’s industrial sites to once again make us a powerhouse in the region.

