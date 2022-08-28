Tough Mudder USA brings obstacle course to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford International Airport serves as host to a few Tough Mudder USA brings obstacle courses this Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of participants and spectators could run a 5K or 15K obstacle course, ranging between 13 and 30 obstacles. Attendees can also try an infinity run, challenging runners to complete as many laps of the course they can in eight hours.

“We’ve been with Rockford for about six years now and it’s been great. We bring out a great crowd. It’s always one of our biggest events of the year. We have a lot of fun out here and it’s a really good time,” says event producer Rachel Poock.

