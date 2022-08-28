Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Evolve Dancy Company’s location may have changed, but its dance styles have not. Leaders of the studio say this new location was a long time coming, and they are excited to be closer to restaurants and shops in the area.

Evolve, a dance studio now located in Edgebrook opened its doors to the public on Saturday to celebrate the new location.

“Evolve means just personal growth at whatever pace that is for everyone. We get to see kids blossom and grow over their years here,” said Jenny Vause, Evolve’s co-owner and artistic director.

After 17 years of being in the same spot, Vause believes change was needed and says this new location will hopefully bring in more dedicated dancers, and support small businesses in the area. Evolve’s dancers and staff have proved their loyalty to the company as well by following them to the new location.

“I started as, I was a student to a teacher which was a big step, but it has pushed me a lot and I have met many new people in the process,” said Ayanna Tate, a dance instructor at the studio.

Tate has been with the studio since she was five years old. First starting as a dancer with the studio herself, and eventually upgrading to a dance instructor instead. She has improved her skills over the years and even won two national titles. She says as a teacher she strives to share her craft with other dancers who join.

“I love teaching them and keeping them loving dance so they never think like, I can’t do this as a career. You can, you can do this your whole life if you wanted to in the arts, and if that’s what they want to do I just want to see them come in and being happy, and happy that I can teach them,” said Tate.

“It’s a very open space for you to show feelings through dance,” said Avery Beaver, an 11 year old dancer at the studio. Beaver has been dancing with Evolve for the past nine years.

When asked if she wants to be a dancer when she’s older. Her eyes lit up with excitement and answered with a delightful “yes.”

Vause calls the studio a family and says it is a great opportunity for people to experience dance in a new way.

The studio is open Monday through Thursday from 4-9:30 p.m. with Saturday classes to come in the near future. Anyone interested in joining can stop in the studio and speak to a staff member, or visit their website for more information.

