NIC-10 takes center stage on Saturday to conclude first week of high school football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday was busy for the rest of the Stateline, Saturday belonged to the NIC-10. Here are the scores and highlights as we conclude the first week of high school football.

NIC-10

#10 Harlem 21, Auburn 12

#7 Boylan 40, East 0

Hononegah 35, Jefferson 22

Belvidere North 45, Freeport 14

Guilford 32, Belvidere 0

8-PLAYER

Milledgeville 46, Orangeville 8

West Prairie 39, Aquin 38 FINAL/OT

