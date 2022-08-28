NIC-10 takes center stage on Saturday to conclude first week of high school football
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday was busy for the rest of the Stateline, Saturday belonged to the NIC-10. Here are the scores and highlights as we conclude the first week of high school football.
NIC-10
#10 Harlem 21, Auburn 12
#7 Boylan 40, East 0
Hononegah 35, Jefferson 22
Belvidere North 45, Freeport 14
Guilford 32, Belvidere 0
8-PLAYER
Milledgeville 46, Orangeville 8
West Prairie 39, Aquin 38 FINAL/OT
