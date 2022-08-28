Faithful 2 Fitness helps community live a healthier lifestyle

Peak Fitness hosts the 7th annual Fight Obesity Walk with Me 5K Saturday morning.
Peak Fitness hosts the 7th annual Fight Obesity Walk with Me 5K Saturday morning.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Peak Fitness hosts the 7th annual Fight Obesity Walk with Me 5K Saturday morning.

It’s organized by Faithful 2 Fitness, a non-profit established in 2014 to help residents with a healthier lifestyle and address any barriers they have to making those changes, including meal prep classes and grocery shopping on a budget.

“If we have a lot of good community partners we don’t need money to make a difference in childhood obesity. I believe that child obesity requires intervention a community effort, a family effort. It’s not something that we can solve in a doctor’s office,” says non-profit founder Dr. Katrina Nguyen.

