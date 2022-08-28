Faithful 2 Fitness helps community live a healthier lifestyle

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Peak Fitness hosts the 7th annual Fight Obesity Walk with Me 5K Saturday morning.

It’s organized by Faithful 2 Fitness, a non-profit established in 2014 to help residents with a healthier lifestyle and address any barriers they have to making those changes, including meal prep classes and grocery shopping on a budget.

“If we have a lot of good community partners we don’t need money to make a difference in childhood obesity. I believe that child obesity requires intervention a community effort, a family effort. It’s not something that we can solve in a doctor’s office,” says non-profit founder Dr. Katrina Nguyen.

