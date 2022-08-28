Chromebooks among giveaways at Back 2 School Xtravaganza

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Laptops, Chromebooks and gift cards were some of the items kids could get at the Back-2-School Extravaganza at Empowering Word Christian Center.

The first 100 kids got a free meal to an on-site barbecue food truck. Two barber shops also attended to give kids free styles and haircuts. This is the ninth annual event and first since the pandemic.

“We’re always looking to see what ways can we get the word of god out, the gospel of Jesus Christ and just offer pray and just offer the word of god to people,” says Senior Pastor Alvin White.

“We’re just excited to touch the community and just be there and to fill a need for our community,” says Co-Pastor Latoya White.

Hundreds of backpacks are typically handed out, but organizers changed it to technology this year.

