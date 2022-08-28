4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout

Saturday’s turnout beats the previous record of 140 bikes, sets in 2021.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 200 bikers support a fallen Rockford police officer with a county motorcycle ride starting in Roscoe Saturday morning.

The Fourth Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally honors the former Rockford police officer who was killed in 2017. They started at the Roscoe VFW and ended at Crazy Times Pub and Grub in Machesney Park where they had live music, food and more. Proceeds benefit the Jaime Cox Foundation, which serves first responders, veterans and underprivileged children.

“Every fundraiser we host really is a part of him. Jaimie had a Harley Davidson sportster motorcycle that he loved to ride. That’s what bred this fundraiser here and this ride goes along routes that Jaimie had throughout his life,” says foundation Co-Founder Adam Cox.

