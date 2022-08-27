Weekend not a complete loss with rain for the latter half

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to beat the weather pattern that we had on Friday. Luckily, it’ll be improved for Saturday with another great day on tap. That will be brief because rain chances will soon follow to end the weekend and start off next week.

There is a potential for some patchy fog development overnight around here. Thanks to some low-level moisture, clearing skies and a light wind out there. Any fog that does develop will be pretty shallow and will begin to get out of here shortly after sunrise. Just be careful if you’ll be outside driving, especially in any outlying areas.

Tomorrow looks to be quiet with high pressure remaining overhead. Highs on Saturday will be a bit warmer in the low 80s across the region with mostly sunny skies. The afternoon will see a few more passing clouds that may try to pose some light sprinkles. The chances of that happening are very low so it’s not worth putting in an entire viewing area forecast.

Then on Sunday, we’ll ramp up our humidity slightly with dew points approaching 70° ahead of a cold front. In addition to that, some showers and storms will likely develop ahead of it. The best chances of rain will be mid-to-late morning Sunday on and off through the afternoon. There will be plenty of dry hours but keep an eye on the forecast especially if you have outdoor plans. Highs on Sunday will continue going up with forecast high temperatures in the upper 80s around here.

Any severe storm risk for Sunday is low but there could be some storms with heavier rain at times. Coverage of storms will continue to diminish Sunday night and Monday. The beginning of the week will have more scattered rain around before the frontal boundary passes through late Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Then the rest of the work week looks quiet and near normal in terms of temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday both call for sunny skies and high temperatures near 80°. Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler with continued sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Labor Day weekend at this point looks dry with us warming back up a bit with highs potentially in the mid-to-upper 80s.

