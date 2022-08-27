Two-vehicle crash leads to house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning vehicle crash Saturday leads to a house fire near Andrews Park on the city’s west side.

Rockford Fire Department investigators say they got a call shortly after 1 a.m. to go to 706 N. Central Avenue. That’s where they found a vehicle, which had just collided with another car, inside a home. Both the vehicle and the house were on fire.

Everyone inside the home and the vehicles got out OK. Rescue crews say they had trouble putting the fire out because of electrical wires and a damaged fire hydrant.

Losses are estimated at $95,000.

