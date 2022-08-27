Football Frenzy - Week 1 Recap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been exactly nine months since the last high school football game was played by one of our area teams. The Football Frenzy returns for the 2022 season. The NIC-10 did not play on Friday. All five games will be played on Saturday. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.

Big Northern

Stillman Valley 15, #1 Byron 7 FINAL/OT

Dixon 34, Oregon 6

#6 Genoa-Kingston 35, Winnebago 20

Lutheran 20, North Boone 14

Rockford Christian 14, Rock Falls 0

NUIC

#6 Forreston 44, Stockton 14

#1 Lena-Winslow 60, EPC 6

Du-Pec 53, West Carroll 6

Fulton 31, Galena 12

Dakota 61, Chicago (Christ the King) 16

8-Player

Hiawatha 66, Christian Life 24

South Beloit 44, River Ridge 36 FINAL/4OT

Amboy 28, Polo 12

Non-Conference

Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7

#8 Sycamore 35, DeKalb 7

#9 Sterling 40, Lakes 7

Newman 28, Morrison 6

