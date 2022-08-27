Football Frenzy - Week 1 Recap

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been exactly nine months since the last high school football game was played by one of our area teams. The Football Frenzy returns for the 2022 season. The NIC-10 did not play on Friday. All five games will be played on Saturday. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.

Big Northern

Stillman Valley 15, #1 Byron 7 FINAL/OT

Dixon 34, Oregon 6

#6 Genoa-Kingston 35, Winnebago 20

Lutheran 20, North Boone 14

Rockford Christian 14, Rock Falls 0

NUIC

#6 Forreston 44, Stockton 14

#1 Lena-Winslow 60, EPC 6

Du-Pec 53, West Carroll 6

Fulton 31, Galena 12

Dakota 61, Chicago (Christ the King) 16

8-Player

Hiawatha 66, Christian Life 24

South Beloit 44, River Ridge 36 FINAL/4OT

Amboy 28, Polo 12

Non-Conference

Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7

#8 Sycamore 35, DeKalb 7

#9 Sterling 40, Lakes 7

Newman 28, Morrison 6

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of his product
Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand
Shedd Aquarium
Shedd Aquarium offering free admission
‘Tough Mudder’ event calls for travel advisories this weekend in Rockford
Federal prison
DeKalb man sentenced to three years in prison for hiring undocumented workers
Freeport police
Freeport man shot early Friday morning

Latest News

Dakota volleyball holds off Oregon’s 11-point rally to take non-conference win
Dakota volleyball holds off Oregon’s 11-point rally to take non-conference win
Guilford continues its preparations for the upcoming football season.
Guilford focused on improving week-to-week
East is coming off its third playoff appearance in the last four postseasons.
East uses football as a platform for higher education
IHSA Football
Lena-Winslow, Byron atop the rankings in AP Preseason Poll