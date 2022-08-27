Football Frenzy - Week 1 Recap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been exactly nine months since the last high school football game was played by one of our area teams. The Football Frenzy returns for the 2022 season. The NIC-10 did not play on Friday. All five games will be played on Saturday. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.
Big Northern
Stillman Valley 15, #1 Byron 7 FINAL/OT
Dixon 34, Oregon 6
#6 Genoa-Kingston 35, Winnebago 20
Lutheran 20, North Boone 14
Rockford Christian 14, Rock Falls 0
NUIC
#6 Forreston 44, Stockton 14
#1 Lena-Winslow 60, EPC 6
Du-Pec 53, West Carroll 6
Fulton 31, Galena 12
Dakota 61, Chicago (Christ the King) 16
8-Player
Hiawatha 66, Christian Life 24
South Beloit 44, River Ridge 36 FINAL/4OT
Amboy 28, Polo 12
Non-Conference
Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7
#8 Sycamore 35, DeKalb 7
#9 Sterling 40, Lakes 7
Newman 28, Morrison 6
