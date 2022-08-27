Dixon community better quality of living for one retired couple

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Joe and Karen Heilgeist moved to Dixon from Woodstock in September 2021. They retired from their jobs several years ago and wanted to improve their quality of life.

“We’ve been to Lake Summerset, we’ve been to Galena, we’ve been to Apple Canyon and this just seemed to hit every mark that we were looking for,” says Karen.

The Heilgeists are one example of homeowners moving to ‘exurbs’, or areas beyond the suburbs of a major city looking for a quieter way of living and more amenities. On their “must” list, the home must be near a lake or river and in a peaceful community.

“People float around on the rafts, kayaking and fishing. My grandson caught a five-pound bass a couple of weeks ago here,” says Joe.

Realtor Vicky Turner says she’s seen buyers relocating to Dixon for several reasons, such as being close to family or in this case, finding the next step in their life.

“They want that bigger home office, they want the view, they want those amenities that combat that ability to work from home,” says Turner.

Even though Heilgeist is retired, he says living in Dixon while he worked in construction would’ve been a viable option.

“You get on I-88 and you can hit almost any place in the Chicago area within an hour and a half,” says Joe.

“I don’t think there is anybody here in this neighborhood that doesn’t love living here at all. Doesn’t mind the drive wherever it is they have to drive to go to work,” says Karen.

Heilgeist says they also enjoy going to events in the city without dealing with a huge crowd. Dixon is just one area in the region that can offer a better quality of services to its residents, including the Dixon Theater.

