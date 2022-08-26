Winnebago County Casa to host casino night at Embassy Suites

Casa hosts fundraiser this weekend(WIFR)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Working as general manager of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Rockford, Vincent Bucci says in his job he’s surrounded by beauty nearly everyday. But he thinks the real beauty of life, is sharing it with others.

“Everything is state of the art inside, we love to show off the beauty of it,” said Bucci. “We want to keep getting more involved in the community.”

Bucci says offering event space for Winnebago County Casa’s annual fundraiser, is an example of that commitment. Proceeds from “Casa Royale Casino”, will go to efforts within the Winnebago County Court system, to change the life of children who experience abuse or neglect. Leaders say it could help more than 1,000 kids.

“These are kids who have gone through the ringer,” said Representative Dave Vella. “They’ve had horrible things done to them. They need someone to be there to advocate for them.”

Vella says a Casa volunteer is that advocate. They make sure the child doesn’t get lost in the overburdened legal system.

“What I’m hoping is we get more Casa workers, more volunteers, because it’s going to take the whole community to help these kids,” said Vella.

The aspect of coming together as a community, is a sentiment which Vella and Bucci share. It’s one they feel goes much further than working collaboratively with one another.

“This event is going to be raising money and awareness, so we can help Casa out,” said Vella.

Vella and other Casa advocates urge community members to come out to Embassy Suites on Saturday, to enjoy the fun, while helping others. General admission tickets are still available here.

