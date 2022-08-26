Some non-highway vehicles authorized to use county roads in Durand

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board passes an ordinance Thursday evening, giving some off-road drivers the green light to ride the streets of Durand.

Golf carts, side-by-sides and other non-highway vehicles will soon be able to enter and exit Durand from South St. and Crowley St., which changes from Mulvain Rd. once you enter the village.

“You figure if they only want to go across town, it might only be a matter of four or five blocks. Why would they want to load the family, you know, and the SUV or whatever, and they can just jump in the UTV and scoot over there,” says Winnebago County Alderman Tim Webster.

Durand Village President Sheila Hoffman says the biggest challenge the village faces is getting non-highway vehicles from one end of town to the other without breaking the rules. Hoffman says this can be a big *boost for local businesses for residents who pass through town.

“Just creating that hopefully family time and trying to change with the times and in offer something fun to do while improving economic condition.”

Currently, UTVs aren’t allowed on state highways with a speed limit of more than 35 miles per hour. This approval makes for easier law enforcement and safer highways.

“We’re excited to add another element of being able to live in a small town and have fun with your neighbors and friends,” says Hoffman.

“It’s a new thing that’s happening around the county. Right now, I think it’s a good thing I say it’s becoming more and more popular through villages and towns,” says county aldermen Dave Tassoni.

Webster says additional areas including Rockton and roscoe express interest in establishing an ordinance as Durand did.

Hoffman says they are still in the middle of ordering registration stickers and other materials for riders to comply with the state.

