Shedd Aquarium offering free admission

Shedd Aquarium
Shedd Aquarium(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents.

The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the month with free admission.

Residents will need to show a valid ID or proof of residency to receive free admission.

Tickets must be secured online before visiting, free admission will not be allowed for walk-ins.

You can visit the Shedd Aquariums website for more information.

