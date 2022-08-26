Rockford crime stats: Violent crimes down slightly, auto thefts rise

Rockford police
Rockford police(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Newly released crime statistics from the Rockford Police Department show a slight decrease in year-to-date violent crimes compared to the same time last year, despite a more than 80% increase in auto thefts.

According to RockStat numbers from January to July 2022, violent crimes saw a 2% decrease, shots fired decreased by 7%, aggravated assaults decreased by 3% and domestic-related violent crime decreased by nearly 5%, compared to the same time frame in 2021. Rockford police saw a 5% increase in guns recovered, a 10% increase in reports of robbery, a 12% increase in property crimes and an 81% increase in auto thefts.

A Facebook post made by the City of Rockford says while year-to-date violent crime is only down 2%, month-to-month trends show “positive momentum.”

“After increases in violent crime in January and February of 2022, the incidents evened out in March and have declined compared to the prior year since then. Looking at July 2021 to July 2022, there was a 25% decrease,” the post states.

The Rockford Police Department released year-to-date crime statistics, looking at January - July 2022.

For a full look at Rockford crime statistics from 2017 through now, please click here.

