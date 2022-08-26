The push to increase the number of minority organ donors, why they are so needed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - August marks National Donor Awareness Month, and specialists are pleading minority populations to step up and sign up to become and organ donor.

“More than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ, to essentially save their life, so people with in stage organ failure, their only option is to get a transplant,” said Doctor Nikole Neidlinger, a transplant surgeon with UW Health.

Even though the number of deceased organ donors are rising, minority populations still struggle to make up the numbers. In fact, minority populations make up about 60% of people waiting for life saving organs, but only 30% are registered donors. Neidlinger says it’s extremely important to raise this number, as scientific evidence suggests people of similar ethnicities have similar genetics and tissue typing.

“It’s important for people to know that when they sign up as donors there’s a high likelihood that they’re going to help someone of a similar ethnicity to them, again not exclusively,” she said.

Marion Shuck, Vice President of Governmental Relations and External Affairs for organ donation network Gift of Hope, knows the importance of organ donation first hand, after losing her husband to a heart attack.

“You’re not thinking about making a decision for something else because I will tell you, in that moment, if he and I hadn’t had that conversation, I could tell you I was so distraught, I would’ve not have been able to make that decision,” Shuck told 23 News.

Shuck says it’s important to start a conversation now, because if the unthinkable happens, donation will be the last thing on your mind.

“If you’re just a woman saying goodbye to the love of your life, and you have no history of organ and tissue donation, you might say no, and that would be the worst thing that you could possibly do because I now know that my husband has saved an enhanced someone’s life,” she said.

Shuck says she understands why minority populations have a deep mistrust in the healthcare system, as for years, and still to this day, evidence points towards systematic racism within the practice. But Shuck thinks it’s time to change that stigma, as when more people sign up, more lives will be saved.

