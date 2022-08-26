New academic year begins at Rockford University

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The new school year is officially underway at Rockford University.

The formal opening convocation is a school tradition that dates back to 1851. The event includes an academic procession of faculty in traditional robes, depicting their rank with stoles representing their respective alma maters and degrees.

Rockford University President Dr. Eric Fulcomer spoke to students at the event Friday, Aug. 26. at Maddox Theatre. This year’s convocation was Fulcomer’s last, as he announced in June he would be stepping down after six years as the school’s president.

