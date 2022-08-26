New academic year begins at Rockford University

Rockford University President Eric Fulcomer formally begins the 2022-2023 academic year with the President’s Opening Convocation.(Rockford University)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The new school year is officially underway at Rockford University.

The formal opening convocation is a school tradition that dates back to 1851. The event includes an academic procession of faculty in traditional robes, depicting their rank with stoles representing their respective alma maters and degrees.

Rockford University President Dr. Eric Fulcomer spoke to students at the event Friday, Aug. 26. at Maddox Theatre. This year’s convocation was Fulcomer’s last, as he announced in June he would be stepping down after six years as the school’s president.

