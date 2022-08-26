Guilford focused on improving week-to-week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a long month of previewing our area football teams. Guilford is our 33rd and final squad to take a look before the games begin on Friday.

Anthony Capriotti returns for his second season as head coach with the Vikings. Guilford is coming off a 2-7 season. The G-Vikes haven’t been to the playoffs since 2013. But the team isn’t thinking about the postseason, they’re focused on making week to week improvements. Guilford overall is seeing an increase in numbers, with roughly 100 kids donning the blue and white. The Vikings believe the program is trending in the right direction.

“The goal is always the same. Just make the other team beat us,” explained defensive coordinator Damon Roznowski. “Don’t beat ourselves. Just stay consistent with our effort every single week. Doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We want to be the best team we play every week.”

“We saw we had potential last year,” said senior Victor Garcia. “We didn’t get it. But now this year, we’re going to get it. It’s our last year.”

“It’s really exciting because, you know, we haven’t had the best seasons in the past” said senior Gian Herrera. “So, I think, this season we’re really going to prove ourselves. We’re going to show the NIC-10 who the Vikings are.”

Guilford opens the season at home against Belvidere at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.