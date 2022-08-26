Guilford focused on improving week-to-week

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a long month of previewing our area football teams. Guilford is our 33rd and final squad to take a look before the games begin on Friday.

Anthony Capriotti returns for his second season as head coach with the Vikings. Guilford is coming off a 2-7 season. The G-Vikes haven’t been to the playoffs since 2013. But the team isn’t thinking about the postseason, they’re focused on making week to week improvements. Guilford overall is seeing an increase in numbers, with roughly 100 kids donning the blue and white. The Vikings believe the program is trending in the right direction.

“The goal is always the same. Just make the other team beat us,” explained defensive coordinator Damon Roznowski. “Don’t beat ourselves. Just stay consistent with our effort every single week. Doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We want to be the best team we play every week.”

“We saw we had potential last year,” said senior Victor Garcia. “We didn’t get it. But now this year, we’re going to get it. It’s our last year.”

“It’s really exciting because, you know, we haven’t had the best seasons in the past” said senior Gian Herrera. “So, I think, this season we’re really going to prove ourselves. We’re going to show the NIC-10 who the Vikings are.”

Guilford opens the season at home against Belvidere at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of his product
Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand
Arrest graphic
Rockford woman gets federal prison time for buying firearms for felons
Crime scene technicians survey the area Tuesday for documentation.
Body found inside Belvidere storage unit
Photo of the tent
‘Free Phone’ pop-up tents: a scam or the real deal?
301 Apartment Building coming in next few months
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

Latest News

East is coming off its third playoff appearance in the last four postseasons.
East uses football as a platform for higher education
IHSA Football
Lena-Winslow, Byron atop the rankings in AP Preseason Poll
Hononegah girls volleyball improved to 2-0 on the season after a straight sets win on the road...
Hononegah avoids a let down against Lutheran, wins in straight sets
Harlem expects to contend for another conference championship in 2022.
Harlem will try to ‘play up to the potential’ in 2022