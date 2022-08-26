Freeport man shot early Friday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at the victim and two other people. The man was taken to FHN for non-life threatening injuries.

According to Freeport police, the crime is believed to be an isolated gang-related incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Freeport police at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

