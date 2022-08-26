Construction for General Mills Warehouse in Belvidere underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pamela Lopez-Fettes serves as the executive director for Growth Dimensions in Boone County. In her nearly six years with the development company.

“Often in economic development people often ask, well, why do you focus on these type of projects?” said Lopez-Fettes. Lopez-Fettes believes the answer to that question, is behind every large project. It’s one piece of a bigger puzzle.

“For every one job in manufacturing, you bring two jobs in other areas,” said Lopez-Fettes.

She believes this holds true for the General Mills’ Warehouse and Distribution Center, coming soon to Belvidere. Thursday, leaders broke ground on the project.

“Many of the things they do (General Mills) people don’t even realize,” said Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris. “This one here, people are going to realize.”

Morris says the 1.3 million square foot warehouse, will serve as general mills epicenter for distribution across the Midwest.

“There’s going to be traffic, trucks, people coming in and out on a daily basis,” said Lopez-Fettes.

“They’ve built for a long term investment which will mean long term jobs,” said Morris. “We all want to see people work, I want to see people work.”

On top of the facility providing up to 75 long term gigs, Morris says an additional 500 construction jobs will work on the site for the next sixteen months. Both Morris and Lopez-Fettes believe this development paves a way to the future of much more economic development, to come in Belvidere.

“It’s going to be even larger than Belvidere, in fact the whole region,” said Lopez-Fettes. The center is expected to be finished by next fall.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.