Boil order in effect for Village of Davis Junction

DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WIFR) - A boil order is in effect for the Village of Davis Junction.

According to the village’s Facebook page, the order was put in place for all village water services at 3:50 p.m. on August 26.

Residents of the village should bring all water to a vigorous boil for at least two minutes or use bottled water until further notice. Pre-boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing vegetables, washing dishes, making infant formula, all food preparation and consumption, and making or using ice.

The Village of Davis Junction is asking that any village residents who have noticed pooled water or other abnormal areas to call (815) 645-8000.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.