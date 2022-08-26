Boil order in effect for Village of Davis Junction

Boil order
Boil order(Associated Press)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WIFR) - A boil order is in effect for the Village of Davis Junction.

According to the village’s Facebook page, the order was put in place for all village water services at 3:50 p.m. on August 26.

Residents of the village should bring all water to a vigorous boil for at least two minutes or use bottled water until further notice. Pre-boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing vegetables, washing dishes, making infant formula, all food preparation and consumption, and making or using ice.

The Village of Davis Junction is asking that any village residents who have noticed pooled water or other abnormal areas to call (815) 645-8000.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of his product
Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand
Shedd Aquarium
Shedd Aquarium offering free admission
‘Tough Mudder’ event calls for travel advisories this weekend in Rockford
Federal prison
DeKalb man sentenced to three years in prison for hiring undocumented workers
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Rain chances start on Sunday
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 8/26/2022
Casa hosts fundraiser this weekend
Winnebago County Casa to host casino night at Embassy Suites
when more people sign up, more lives will be saved
The push to increase the number of minority organ donors, why they are so needed
Rockford University President Eric Fulcomer formally begins the 2022-2023 academic year with...
New academic year begins at Rockford University