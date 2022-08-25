VP of Finance at Hard Rock, CEO of Bergstrom Corp. join Rockford’s economic development board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two new members were welcomed this month to the Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDC) board of directors.

Wendy Kasche, Vice President of Finance at Hard Rock Casino Rockford and Dan Giovannetti, President & CEO at Bergstrom Corporation were appointed Thursday, August 11 at the board of directors meeting.

“I am looking forward to using my background to assist RAEDC in identifying issues, creating plans, and implementing solutions that will support the economic development of our region,” said Giovannetti.

Both will serve three-year terms with RAEDC, bringing their personal experience to support the daily work of economic development of the Rockford region.

“Having Board Members from diverse industries, backgrounds, and experiences is critical to the work RAEDC staff undertake as we pursue prosperity for all and expand our industry clusters, ensuring economic well-being for the region,” comments Therese Thill, President of RAEDC.

Kasche said that as a member of RAEDC’s Board of Directors she’s looking forward to the opportunity to forge connections between educational institutions and regional businesses to help promote skilled workforce opportunities for the region’s job seekers and employers.

