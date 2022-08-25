Two Dixon schools locked out after social media threat

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and staff are reported safe Thursday after a threatening message sent over social media to a student prompted a temporary lockout at both Reagan Middle and Madison Elementary schools.

Dixon police posted just before 2 p.m. about the incident via Facebook, saying the person who sent the message was not a student in the district and that out of caution, both schools would go into lockout along with heavy police presence.

The schools were locked out for roughly 30 minutes while police determined that the suspect was not in Dixon area, and there was no immediate safety concern for students and staff.

Police continue to survey the area and will share more information as it is confirmed.

