‘Tough Mudder’ event calls for travel advisories this weekend in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Tough Mudder-Chicago mud run will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 on the grounds of the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.

Road closures for the event could impact truck routes into the airport. The following traffic controls will be in effect:

Beltline from Kishwaukee to the Beltine/Baxter roads intersection will be closed to the public, with restricted access for those involved with the event or airport operations from 6:30 Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, and will be monitored by police.

Truck traffic from IL 251 that would use Beltline Road will be detoured north to Airports Drive.

Truck traffic from Kishwaukee Road will be detoured up to Airport Drive and over to IL 251.

All other vehicle traffic will be detoured to S. Bend/Baxter roads.

Police traffic control will be located at Cessna, Falcon and S. Bend roads.

A marked detour route will be posted for all traffic.

