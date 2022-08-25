‘Tough Mudder’ event calls for travel advisories this weekend in Rockford
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Tough Mudder-Chicago mud run will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 on the grounds of the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.
Road closures for the event could impact truck routes into the airport. The following traffic controls will be in effect:
- Beltline from Kishwaukee to the Beltine/Baxter roads intersection will be closed to the public, with restricted access for those involved with the event or airport operations from 6:30 Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, and will be monitored by police.
- Truck traffic from IL 251 that would use Beltline Road will be detoured north to Airports Drive.
- Truck traffic from Kishwaukee Road will be detoured up to Airport Drive and over to IL 251.
- All other vehicle traffic will be detoured to S. Bend/Baxter roads.
- Police traffic control will be located at Cessna, Falcon and S. Bend roads.
- A marked detour route will be posted for all traffic.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.