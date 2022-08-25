Stateline economists and graduates react to Biden’s student loan plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At the end of the day, Kate Herr believes working as a nurse in Rockford, is all about helping others. But before she started her career, Herr says she was the one who needed help.

"You're there, when people have some of their darkest times, comforting them," said Kate Herr. "You get the possibility to go to college and take on that debt, and you just got to keep trying."

Herr is one of the millions of student loan borrowers, drowning in her debt. But now, this helps her breathe a little easier, after learning the Biden administration will forgive at least $10,000 dollars of her debt.

“How much that could affect us, with where our family’s long term goals are,” said Herr.

Herr sees it as a game changer, but she understands why others don’t.

“I understand, you know, I would be upset if I just paid off my student loans,” said Herr. “Than think, like, what about me.”

A poll from CNBC shows 59% of American worry student loan forgiveness could worsen inflation. But economic expert, Tammy Batson, says the impact this has on the economy is likely to be so little, it’s hard to measure.

“I think it could cause some inflationary conversation about the US dollar, again we’re getting into this territory where it’s less acceptance of this dollar,” said Batson. “We’re just too in debt. But, it could have good things if we see past it a little, like we do want a labor force, we do want a well trained population.”

Above all else, Batson and Herr hope the relief plan sparks a conversation about what they call the core of a broader issue.

“I hope it does something for our school system and how much it costs,” said Herr. “Trying not to let that interfere with furthering your education.”

Up to $10,000 dollars can be forgiven, or up to $20,000 dollars for a Federal Pell Grant recipient.

