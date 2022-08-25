NIU confirms first case of monkeypox

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Just days into the new school year, a Northern Illinois University student has tested positive for the monkeypox virus (MPV).

NIU President Lisa Freeman announced the news Thursday, saying the student is now isolated and receiving the necessary care for a full recovery.

She also said the student has not attended in-person classes has had minimal contact with members of the community and

The DeKalb County Health Department (DCHD) has initiated contact tracing with close contacts, who are being instructed to monitor for symptoms over the next 21 days.

President Freeman shared that as the virus is on the rise in Illinois, it is reasonable to anticipate that there will be future cases among students, faculty and staff and that NIU will work closely with the county health department on contact tracing efforts and appropriate care and accommodations.

Those interested in updates can refer to Protecting the Pack as a resource.

