NIU confirms first case of monkeypox

Northern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Just days into the new school year, a Northern Illinois University student has tested positive for the monkeypox virus (MPV).

NIU President Lisa Freeman announced the news Thursday, saying the student is now isolated and receiving the necessary care for a full recovery.

She also said the student has not attended in-person classes has had minimal contact with members of the community and

The DeKalb County Health Department (DCHD) has initiated contact tracing with close contacts, who are being instructed to monitor for symptoms over the next 21 days.

President Freeman shared that as the virus is on the rise in Illinois, it is reasonable to anticipate that there will be future cases among students, faculty and staff and that NIU will work closely with the county health department on contact tracing efforts and appropriate care and accommodations.

Those interested in updates can refer to Protecting the Pack as a resource.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of his product
Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand
Arrest graphic
Rockford woman gets federal prison time for buying firearms for felons
Crime scene technicians survey the area Tuesday for documentation.
Body found inside Belvidere storage unit
Photo of the tent
‘Free Phone’ pop-up tents: a scam or the real deal?
301 Apartment Building coming in next few months
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

Latest News

Bat
Bat tests positive for rabies in Boone County
As students return to school, experts are urging parents to get routine vaccinations for their...
Routine children’s vaccinations urged amid decline
Dr. William Renk offers sound medical advice ahead of the school year.
UW Health doctor gives parents advice ahead of school year
The 42 counties in orange are now listed at high community level for COVID-19. There are also...
Less Illinois counties at medium risk for COVID-19 spread, IDPH still cautious