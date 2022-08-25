Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 South Beloit shooting

Hyler is currently lodged in the WInnebago County jail.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Devonte Hyler, 30, was found guilty of first-degree murder last week in the 2020 shooting of 18-year-old Jwan Lamon.

On April 9 2020 Hyler shot Lamon multiple times while Lamon was driving on Fischer Road in South Beloit.

Prosecutors say Hyler then took over control of the vehicle, leaving it on a residential street in Beloit with Lamon’s body inside.

Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for November 1 in Winnebago County.

