Man found guilty of battery after knife fight with brother
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rakim Beck was found guilty of aggravated battery and domestic battery during a jury trial last week in Winnebago County.
Prosecutors say Beck attacked his brother after a heated argument involving a knife. The victim was subsequently hospitalized for multiple stab wounds.
Beck will return to court for sentencing at 9 a.m. on September 29.
He is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
