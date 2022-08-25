Man found guilty of battery after knife fight with brother

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rakim Beck was found guilty of aggravated battery and domestic battery during a jury trial last week in Winnebago County.

Rakim Beck, 24, was arrested in April 2022 for the stabbing incident.
Rakim Beck, 24, was arrested in April 2022 for the stabbing incident.(Winnebago County jail)

Prosecutors say Beck attacked his brother after a heated argument involving a knife. The victim was subsequently hospitalized for multiple stab wounds.

Beck will return to court for sentencing at 9 a.m. on September 29.

He is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

