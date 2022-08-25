Man found guilty of battery after knife fight with brother

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rakim Beck was found guilty of aggravated battery and domestic battery during a jury trial last week in Winnebago County.

Rakim Beck, 24, was arrested in April 2022 for the stabbing incident. (Winnebago County jail)

Prosecutors say Beck attacked his brother after a heated argument involving a knife. The victim was subsequently hospitalized for multiple stab wounds.

Beck will return to court for sentencing at 9 a.m. on September 29.

He is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

