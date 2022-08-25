Lena-Winslow, Byron atop the rankings in AP Preseason Poll
(AP) - While it should come as no surprise, expectations around the state are high for a few area teams. The Associated Press panel of sportswriters released its preseason rankings for all eight classes with a few noticeable names atop the list.
Class 1A
- Lena-Winslow (10)
- Athens
- Colfax Ridgeview (1)
- Moweaqua Central A&M
- Carrollton
- Forreston
- Gilman Iroquois West
- Fulton
- Arcola
- Camp Point Central
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Abingdon 9, Jacksonville Routt 9, Cumberland 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 4, St. Bede 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 2, Galena 1, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1.
Class 2A
- Wilmington (8)
- Decatur St. Teresa (2)
- Downs Tri-Valley
- Pana
- Breese Mater Dei
- Farmington
- Maroa-Forsyth
- Nashville
- Bishop McNamara
- Bismarck-Henning
Others receiving votes: Sterling Newman 11, Mercer County 8, Rockridge 7, Knoxville 5, Erie-Prophetstown 4, Tremont 1, North-Mac 1.
Class 3A
- Byron (8)
- IC Catholic (2)
- Reed-Custer (tie)
- Tolono Unity (tie)
- Williamsville
- Princeton
- Mt. Carmel
- Eureka
- Monticello
- Benton
Others receiving votes: Fairbury Prairie Central 9, Durand-Pecatonica 4, Hillsboro 3, Montini 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.
Class 4A
- Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4)
- Joliet Catholic (4)
- Rochester
- St. Francis
- Richmond-Burton
- Genoa-Kingston
- Chicago (Phillips)
- Effingham
- Coal City
- Wheaton Academy
Others receiving votes: Breese Central 10, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Carterville 4, Freeburg 4, St. Laurence 4, Peoria Notre Dame 3, Cahokia 3, Stillman Valley 2, Kewanee 1, Marengo 1.
Class 5A
- Kankakee (9)
- LaGrange Park (Nazareth)
- Mahomet-Seymour (1)
- Morris
- Oak Park (Fenwick) (1)
- Peoria
- Rockford Boylan
- Sycamore
- Sterling
- Chicago (Morgan Park)
Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 19, Mascoutah 16, Highland 11, Marion 9, Morton 7, Kaneland 5, Chicago (St. Patrick) 5, Decatur MacArthur 2, Jacksonville 1.
Class 6A
- East St. Louis (9)
- Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
- Crete-Monee
- Chicago (St. Ignatius)
- Cary-Grove (1)
- Lemont
- Kenwood
- Lake Forest
- Rock Island
- Machesney Park Harlem
Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 8, Crystal Lake Central 6, Chicago (Kennedy) 6, Washington 5, Chicago (Simeon) 4, Deerfield 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Oak Lawn Richards 3, Antioch 2.
Class 7A
- Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)
- Batavia (1)
- Chicago (St. Rita)
- Prospect
- Willowbrook
- Glenbard North
- Jacobs
- Brother Rice
- Wheaton North
- Moline
Others receiving votes: Pekin 11, Normal Community 9, Hononegah 9, St. Charles North 4, Hoffman Estates 3, Lincoln Way West 2, Yorkville 1.
Class 8A
- Lincoln-Way East (7)
- Loyola (2)
- Glenbard West
- Bolingbrook
- Gurnee Warren
- Naperville Neuqua Valley (1)
- Maine South
- Chicago (Marist)
- O’Fallon
- Naperville North (tie)
- Hinsdale Central (tie)
Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1.
