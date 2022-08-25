Lena-Winslow, Byron atop the rankings in AP Preseason Poll

IHSA Football
IHSA Football(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - While it should come as no surprise, expectations around the state are high for a few area teams. The Associated Press panel of sportswriters released its preseason rankings for all eight classes with a few noticeable names atop the list.

Class 1A

  1. Lena-Winslow (10)
  2. Athens
  3. Colfax Ridgeview (1)
  4. Moweaqua Central A&M
  5. Carrollton
  6. Forreston
  7. Gilman Iroquois West
  8. Fulton
  9. Arcola
  10. Camp Point Central

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Abingdon 9, Jacksonville Routt 9, Cumberland 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 4, St. Bede 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 2, Galena 1, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1.

Class 2A

  1. Wilmington (8)
  2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)
  3. Downs Tri-Valley
  4. Pana
  5. Breese Mater Dei
  6. Farmington
  7. Maroa-Forsyth
  8. Nashville
  9. Bishop McNamara
  10. Bismarck-Henning

Others receiving votes: Sterling Newman 11, Mercer County 8, Rockridge 7, Knoxville 5, Erie-Prophetstown 4, Tremont 1, North-Mac 1.

Class 3A

  1. Byron (8)
  2. IC Catholic (2)
  3. Reed-Custer (tie)
  4. Tolono Unity (tie)
  5. Williamsville
  6. Princeton
  7. Mt. Carmel
  8. Eureka
  9. Monticello
  10. Benton

Others receiving votes: Fairbury Prairie Central 9, Durand-Pecatonica 4, Hillsboro 3, Montini 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.

Class 4A

  1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4)
  2. Joliet Catholic (4)
  3. Rochester
  4. St. Francis
  5. Richmond-Burton
  6. Genoa-Kingston
  7. Chicago (Phillips)
  8. Effingham
  9. Coal City
  10. Wheaton Academy

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 10, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Carterville 4, Freeburg 4, St. Laurence 4, Peoria Notre Dame 3, Cahokia 3, Stillman Valley 2, Kewanee 1, Marengo 1.

Class 5A

  1. Kankakee (9)
  2. LaGrange Park (Nazareth)
  3. Mahomet-Seymour (1)
  4. Morris
  5. Oak Park (Fenwick) (1)
  6. Peoria
  7. Rockford Boylan
  8. Sycamore
  9. Sterling
  10. Chicago (Morgan Park)

Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 19, Mascoutah 16, Highland 11, Marion 9, Morton 7, Kaneland 5, Chicago (St. Patrick) 5, Decatur MacArthur 2, Jacksonville 1.

Class 6A

  1. East St. Louis (9)
  2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
  3. Crete-Monee
  4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)
  5. Cary-Grove (1)
  6. Lemont
  7. Kenwood
  8. Lake Forest
  9. Rock Island
  10. Machesney Park Harlem

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 8, Crystal Lake Central 6, Chicago (Kennedy) 6, Washington 5, Chicago (Simeon) 4, Deerfield 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Oak Lawn Richards 3, Antioch 2.

Class 7A

  1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)
  2. Batavia (1)
  3. Chicago (St. Rita)
  4. Prospect
  5. Willowbrook
  6. Glenbard North
  7. Jacobs
  8. Brother Rice
  9. Wheaton North
  10. Moline

Others receiving votes: Pekin 11, Normal Community 9, Hononegah 9, St. Charles North 4, Hoffman Estates 3, Lincoln Way West 2, Yorkville 1.

Class 8A

  1. Lincoln-Way East (7)
  2. Loyola (2)
  3. Glenbard West
  4. Bolingbrook
  5. Gurnee Warren
  6. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1)
  7. Maine South
  8. Chicago (Marist)
  9. O’Fallon
  10. Naperville North (tie)
  11. Hinsdale Central (tie)

Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of his product
Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand
Arrest graphic
Rockford woman gets federal prison time for buying firearms for felons
Crime scene technicians survey the area Tuesday for documentation.
Body found inside Belvidere storage unit
Photo of the tent
‘Free Phone’ pop-up tents: a scam or the real deal?
301 Apartment Building coming in next few months
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

Latest News

Hononegah girls volleyball improved to 2-0 on the season after a straight sets win on the road...
Hononegah avoids a let down against Lutheran, wins in straight sets
Harlem expects to contend for another conference championship in 2022.
Harlem will try to ‘play up to the potential’ in 2022
Willie Tolon takes over as Auburn's head coach after spending five seasons as an assistant at...
Auburn tabs Tolon as new head coach, Knights ready to make a leap in NIC-10
A new proposal from the NFHS could lead to shot clocks in Illinois basketball games.
IHSA board approves experimental use of shot clock for basketball tourneys