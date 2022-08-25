Lena-Winslow, Byron atop the rankings in AP Preseason Poll

(AP) - While it should come as no surprise, expectations around the state are high for a few area teams. The Associated Press panel of sportswriters released its preseason rankings for all eight classes with a few noticeable names atop the list.

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow (10) Athens Colfax Ridgeview (1) Moweaqua Central A&M Carrollton Forreston Gilman Iroquois West Fulton Arcola Camp Point Central

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Abingdon 9, Jacksonville Routt 9, Cumberland 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 4, St. Bede 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 2, Galena 1, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1.

Class 2A

Wilmington (8) Decatur St. Teresa (2) Downs Tri-Valley Pana Breese Mater Dei Farmington Maroa-Forsyth Nashville Bishop McNamara Bismarck-Henning

Others receiving votes: Sterling Newman 11, Mercer County 8, Rockridge 7, Knoxville 5, Erie-Prophetstown 4, Tremont 1, North-Mac 1.

Class 3A

Byron (8) IC Catholic (2) Reed-Custer (tie) Tolono Unity (tie) Williamsville Princeton Mt. Carmel Eureka Monticello Benton

Others receiving votes: Fairbury Prairie Central 9, Durand-Pecatonica 4, Hillsboro 3, Montini 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.

Class 4A

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4) Joliet Catholic (4) Rochester St. Francis Richmond-Burton Genoa-Kingston Chicago (Phillips) Effingham Coal City Wheaton Academy

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 10, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Carterville 4, Freeburg 4, St. Laurence 4, Peoria Notre Dame 3, Cahokia 3, Stillman Valley 2, Kewanee 1, Marengo 1.

Class 5A

Kankakee (9) LaGrange Park (Nazareth) Mahomet-Seymour (1) Morris Oak Park (Fenwick) (1) Peoria Rockford Boylan Sycamore Sterling Chicago (Morgan Park)

Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 19, Mascoutah 16, Highland 11, Marion 9, Morton 7, Kaneland 5, Chicago (St. Patrick) 5, Decatur MacArthur 2, Jacksonville 1.

Class 6A

East St. Louis (9) Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge Crete-Monee Chicago (St. Ignatius) Cary-Grove (1) Lemont Kenwood Lake Forest Rock Island Machesney Park Harlem

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 8, Crystal Lake Central 6, Chicago (Kennedy) 6, Washington 5, Chicago (Simeon) 4, Deerfield 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Oak Lawn Richards 3, Antioch 2.

Class 7A

Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) Batavia (1) Chicago (St. Rita) Prospect Willowbrook Glenbard North Jacobs Brother Rice Wheaton North Moline

Others receiving votes: Pekin 11, Normal Community 9, Hononegah 9, St. Charles North 4, Hoffman Estates 3, Lincoln Way West 2, Yorkville 1.

Class 8A

Lincoln-Way East (7) Loyola (2) Glenbard West Bolingbrook Gurnee Warren Naperville Neuqua Valley (1) Maine South Chicago (Marist) O’Fallon Naperville North (tie) Hinsdale Central (tie)

Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1.

