Klehm Arboretum, Natural Land Institute see stewardship grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Grants of up to $5,000 were awarded to 11 organizations and nonprofits this month for supporting conservation and sustainability initiatives across the state of Illinois.

Two local recipients were among the group; the Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, whose award will support the restoration of land to create usable community spaces, and the Natural Land Institute, whose award focuses on the restoration of land in the Silver Creek Woods Preserve.

The largest natural gas distribution company in Illinois gave a total of $52,000 supporting commitment to environmental projects that make a meaningful impact in local communities.

“We are proud to support organizations across the state that are dedicated to being good environmental stewards in the 650 communities we serve every day,” said Jackie Nagel, manager of Community Engagement at Nicor Gas.

