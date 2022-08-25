Jury convicts Rockford man on multiple counts of criminal sexual assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man arrested for a 2020 sexual assault incident was found guilty on Wednesday.

Aaron Lambert, 40, of Rockford was convicted of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual assault. Lambert faces up to 30 years in prison for each count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a class X felony and up to 15 years for each count of criminal sexual assault, a class 1 felony. His sentences are to be served consecutively, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

Lambert, 40, faces decades in prison to be served consecutively for all four counts of sexual assault. (Winnebago County jail)

Prosecutors say on May 10, 2020, Lambert offered an adult female a ride to McDonald’s, but after the trip to the fast food restaurant, refused to take her home. He then drove the woman to an apartment on 7th Street in Rockford, refusing to unlock the doors.

Lambert then revealed a gun from under his seat, and forced the woman to walk upstairs to the apartment where he raped her.

Prosecutors say Lambert also stole the victim’s phone after she sent messages to her family saying she was being held hostage for sex against her will.

He is due back in court at 9 a.m. on October 9.

