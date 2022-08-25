Hononegah avoids a let down against Lutheran, wins in straight sets

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After opening the year by snapping Belvidere North’s 79 conference match win streak on Tuesday, Hononegah had a quick turnaround against another tough opponent on Wednesday. The Indians avoided a let down, beating Lutheran in straight sets 25-15, 25-21, spoiling the Crusaders season opener.

Hononegah not only improved to 2-0 on the season, it was Kaylee Libby’s 200th career victory as head coach with the Indians.

Hononegah handled its business in the first set. The Indians went on a 6-2 run to finish the first set. The Crusaders came back much stronger in the second. An ace by Thalia Mackey gave Lutheran a 12-11 lead midway through the set. However, Hono went on a 5-0 run to grab a 16-12 lead. The Saders didn’t give up easily though. Facing match point, Lutheran scored three times to make it 24-21, forcing an Indians timeout. Katie Jones was finally able to put the match away on the next point.

Both teams are back in action Thursday night. Hononegah plays at Belvidere while Lutheran hosts Marengo.

