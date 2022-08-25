Harlem will try to ‘play up to the potential’ in 2022

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The bar has been raised at Harlem. The Huskies are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory. While they have some big shoes to fill, they believe they can continue to be a contender.

Harlem went 9-2 in 2021. The nine wins are the most in a decade. After losing a hard fought battle to NIC-10 champs Hononegah in Week One, the Huskies went on a tear, averaging 42 points per game in those nine wins. They also had four shutouts on defense. Despite losing a talented senior class led by Adrian Palos, this year’s seniors are just as explosive, led by second year quarterback Austin Redmond. Head coach Bob Moynihan believes the guys are ready to take another step.

“We got to just do what we do and stay focused. Play up to the potential that we have. They’ve spent an enormous amount of time in the weight room, developing themselves. They’ve done a great job with it.”

Harlem ranks tenth in the Associated Press’ preseason top ten poll in Class 6A. However, the Huskies aren’t worried about expectations.

“We got to practice with intent. Every rep counts. We’re really out here just trying to make each other better. You got to have a fun time out here too. It’s high school. We’re all just trying to make connections and have our last fun year.”

Harlem plays Auburn at home on Saturday, August 27 at 6:15 p.m. to open the season.

