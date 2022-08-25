FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms to become likely overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Augusts go, there aren’t many that come to mind that have been as consistently pleasant as this one.

Temperatures have been warm, but not hot, humidity has been, for the most part, lacking, and sunshine’s been in no short supply. Wednesday marked the fourth straight day in which the Stateline was treated to an abundance of sunshine. The consistency doesn’t end there. We’ve now strung together three straight days with a high temperature of 83° coming off a morning low of 58°. What’s more, we’ve had a high of exactly 83° a whopping six times in August’s first 24 days. Simply put, you don’t find consistency like that every day!

Another high temperature of 83° marked the 6th one in August 2022 alone. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we’ve inarguably been spoiled by the great weather of late, and our Wednesday evening has started no different, there are changes on the horizon as a cold front approaches this evening, and bringing the return of thunderstorm chances with it. For that reason, it’d be wise to cover up or bring in any patio furniture tonight, as storms are projected to arrive perhaps as early as the late evening hours.

Bring in those cushions because rain is looking likely overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clusters of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms have been quick to bloom early Wednesday evening over portions of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, and should grow in areal coverage as the evening progresses. Current modeling suggests the arrival of showers and thunderstorms here would occur in the 10:00pm to 1:00am window, though thankfully in a weakening state.

Storms are likely around here starting late tonight and into early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms are likely around here starting late tonight and into early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms are likely ahead of a cold front overnight into very early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Elevated moisture content in our atmosphere should favor the possibility of some heavier downpours, though the more stable state of our atmosphere will strongly limit the potential for any severe weather in these parts.

Storms will be weakening but a level one Marginal Risk for storms exist well west of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms should exit the area fairly quickly early Thursday morning, though cloudiness is likely to persist, at least for the first several hours of the day. Come midday, or shortly thereafter, mixed sunshine is to filter through the clouds, and the afternoon hours figure to be quite pleasant. Temperatures remain likely to reach the lower to middle 80s, though a shift to a northwesterly wind will allow humidity levels to drop considerably.

Storms will exit Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cold front will move through early in the morning bringing potential clearing in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A clear sky Thursday night will lead to bright sunshine from start to finish on Friday. Temperatures, while taking a small step back Friday due to northeasterly winds off of Lake Michigan, should still top out in the lower 80s with eminently comfortable humidity levels.

Friday looks to be nothing short of spectacular with seasonably cooler temperatures and more sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A brief look into the longer range forecasts suggests that warming’s to commence Saturday as high pressure slides to our east. Temperatures then are to reach the middle 80s, and signs continue to point strongly to heat and humidity returning to the area as early as Sunday. Current projections suggest temperatures may approach or even reach 90° in the Sunday through Tuesday time period.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.